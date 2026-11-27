WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 29, Spotlight on the News, will interview the new CEO of The Heat and Warm fund, better known as THAW. Meet the organization's new CEO, Katrina McCree. What's her vision for the future and how does THAW help support the needs of the households and families it serves in keeping them safe and warm?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit.