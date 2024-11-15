Spotlight on the News: Inside the 2024 election numbers; Reducing homelessness

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 17, Spotlight on the News will look inside the final numbers of the 2024 elections and its impact on the winners and losers. We'll also shine a light on community organizations striving to reduce homelessness in Detroit and other major cities. Our guests will include Ed Sarpolus, Executive Director of Lansing-based Target Insyght and Sharon Banks, President & CEO of Bankable Marketing Strategies.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.