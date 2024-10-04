Spotlight on the News: Inside the 2025 Detroit Auto Show & Dr. Nandi's new book

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 6, Spotlight on the News will interview Sam Klemet, Co-Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Show about the "My Drive, My City, My Show" campaign. We'll also talk to Dr. Partha Nandi, 7 Chief Health Editor, about his new book: "Heal Your Gut, Save Your Brain."

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.