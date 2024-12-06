Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit "Grand Bargain" bankruptcy case

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 8, Spotlight on the News will interview retired Chief U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Rosen about the inside success story of Detroit's Grand Bargain bankruptcy case, 10 year later. What lessons have we learned? Rosen's new book serves as a guidepost for the future.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.