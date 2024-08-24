Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit Jazz Festival; new international water leader

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 25, Spotlight on the News will get you ready for the 45th Detroit Jazz Festival with DJF Foundation President & Artistic Director Chris Collins. We'll also introduce you to Cheryl Porter, the historic new President of the international American Water Works Association.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.