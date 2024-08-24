Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit Jazz Festival; new international water leader

Spotlight on DJF's Chris Collins & AWWA's Cheryl Porter
Screenshot 2024-08-24 at 10.13.42 AM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Chris Collins - Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President &amp; Artistic Director
Screenshot 2024-08-24 at 10.13.42 AM.png
Screenshot 2024-08-24 at 10.11.10 AM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 25, Spotlight on the News will get you ready for the 45th Detroit Jazz Festival with DJF Foundation President & Artistic Director Chris Collins. We'll also introduce you to Cheryl Porter, the historic new President of the international American Water Works Association.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!