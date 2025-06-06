Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit mayoral race; and the mood of Michigan

Spotlight on Mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield; & Lansing EPIC-MRA polling
Screenshot 2025-06-06 at 5.22.17 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Mary Sheffield, Detroit Mayoral Candidate &amp; City Council President
Screenshot 2025-06-06 at 5.22.17 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-06-06 at 5.19.51 PM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 8, Spotlight on the News will look inside the Detroit mayoral race and the current mood of Michigan residents as it relates to politics, healthcare, and the economy. Our guests will include Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, a candidate for Detroit Mayor, and Bernie Porn, President of Lansing-based EPIC-MRA polling firm.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!