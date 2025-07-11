Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit mayoral race; Craig & Barlow

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 13, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit mayoral candidates James Craig, former Detroit Police Chief and Deputy Mayor, and Southwest Detroit businessman John Barlow. Why do they want to be the next CEO's of Michigan's largest municipality and what will their agendas be if elected? Meet them on-on-one this Sunday.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.