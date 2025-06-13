Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit mayoral race: Jenkins and Durhal III

Spotlight on Detroit mayoral candidates Saunteel Jenkins & Fred Durhal III
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Saunteel Jenkins, Detroit Mayoral Cabdidate
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 15, Spotlight on the News continues its look inside the Detroit mayoral race with candidates Saunteel Jenkins and Fred Durhal III. Why do they want to be the next elected CEO of Michigan's largest city? Jenkins used to be President of the Detroit City Council and CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW). Durhal used to be a Michigan State Representative but now serves on the Detroit City Council. See what experience they would bring to the mayor's office, if elected.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

