Spotlight on the News: Inside the Detroit mayoral race; Kinloch and Simpson

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 27, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit mayoral candidates Rev. Solomon Kinloch, Jr., Senior Pastor of Triumph Church, and DaNetta Lynese Simpson, an east-side Detroit businesswoman. Why are they campaigning to become the next elected CEO of Michigan's largest city? What would their priorities be if elected? See their one-on-one conversations on Sunday morning.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

