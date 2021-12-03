Spotlight on the News: Inside the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline controversy

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 2, Spotlight on the News will go inside the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline controversy. With so many political, legal and environmental issues at stake, should it and will it ever be shutdown? We explore one of many perspectives. Our guests will include Beth Wallace, Manager of Conservation Partnerships at the National Wildlife Federation - Great Lakes Region; and Jeffrey Insko, Author and Professor of English & American Studies, Oakland University.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.