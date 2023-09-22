Spotlight on the News: Inside the GOP Presidential Debate & Digital Inclusion Week

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 24, Spotlight on. the News will preview the second GOP Presidential Debate in California, and take you inside Detroit's Connect 313 Digital Inclusion Week. Our guests will include Aaron Kall, the Lee H. Hess Director of Debate at the University of Michigan; Dr. Naimah Wade, Director of Research & Learning, Connect 313; and Vittoria Katanaski, Executive Director, Connect 313.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

