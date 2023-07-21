Spotlight on the News: Inside the Intersections: Detroit podcast & remembering Detroit leaders

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 23, Spotlight on the News will look inside the new Intersections: Detroit podcast. Why is it creating so my buzz? Our guests will include London based artist & photographer Marcus Lyon and producer LaToya Cross. Will also remember Detroit leaders JoAnn Watson, Robert "Bob" Gregory, Sue Marx, and Carl Levin.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.