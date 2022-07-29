Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Inside the MI Primary with Bill Ballenger & Ed Sarpolus

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Bill Ballenger, Founder, The Ballenger Report (right)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 17:22:18-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 31, Spotlight on the News will focus on the Michigan Primary Election with Lansing political insider Bill Ballenger, Founder of The Ballenger Report, and Ed Sarlous, Executive Director, Target Insyght. What's at stake and which candidates are in the lead?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

