Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Inside the Michigan legislature with Sen. Jeremy Moss & Rep. Mark Tisdel

Spotlight on Rep. Mark Tisdel, Sen. Jeremy Moss, and the 2026 Michigan legislative session
Screenshot 2026-03-06 at 2.25.58 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) State Senator Jeremy Moss (D) and State Representative Mark Tisdel (R).
Screenshot 2026-03-06 at 2.25.58 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-03-06 at 2.26.36 PM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 8, Spotlight on the News will take you inside the 2026 Michigan legislative session and some of the major issues facing state lawmakers and the Michiganders they serve. Senator Jeremy Moss, a Democrat, and State Representative Mark Tisdel, a Republican, will discuss Michigan's budget proposal, education, taxes, smart phone restrictions, Freedom of Information Act, data centers, and more. What's on tap for this year in Lansing that will impact your quality of life?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!