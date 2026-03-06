Spotlight on the News: Inside the Michigan legislature with Sen. Jeremy Moss & Rep. Mark Tisdel

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 8, Spotlight on the News will take you inside the 2026 Michigan legislative session and some of the major issues facing state lawmakers and the Michiganders they serve. Senator Jeremy Moss, a Democrat, and State Representative Mark Tisdel, a Republican, will discuss Michigan's budget proposal, education, taxes, smart phone restrictions, Freedom of Information Act, data centers, and more. What's on tap for this year in Lansing that will impact your quality of life?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

