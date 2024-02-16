Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Michigan Presidential Primary & redistricting public hearings

Spotlight on Feb. 27 MI Presidential Primary & MICRC public hearings
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Bill Ballenger
Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 17:27:09-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 18, 2024, Spotlight on the News will interview Bill Ballenger, Founder & Editor of The Ballenger Report. He'll take us inside the upcoming Michigan Presidential Primary. We'll also talk to Brittni Kellom (D), and Rebecca Szetela (I), Commissioners on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, about the public hearings coming up next week.

