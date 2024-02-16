Spotlight on the News: Inside the Michigan Presidential Primary & redistricting public hearings

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 18, 2024, Spotlight on the News will interview Bill Ballenger, Founder & Editor of The Ballenger Report. He'll take us inside the upcoming Michigan Presidential Primary. We'll also talk to Brittni Kellom (D), and Rebecca Szetela (I), Commissioners on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, about the public hearings coming up next week.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

