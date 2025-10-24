Spotlight on the News: Inside the new small business helper; and serving Plymouth youth

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 26, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the New Economy Initiative and Gilbert Family Foundation's digital small business helper for Southeast Michigan entrepreneurs. We'll also introduce viewers to a unique program in Plymouth serving local youth called Growth Works. Our Sunday morning guests will include Wafa Dinaro, Executive Director, New Economy Intiative; Darnell Adams, V.P. of Detroit Community Initiatives for the Gilbert Family Foundation; and Nick Griswold, CEO, Growth Works.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

