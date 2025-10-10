Spotlight on the News: Inside the new world-class Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 12, Spotlight on the News will take you inside a stunning new public space and 22-acre park on the Detroit Riverfront. Get ready for the grand opening of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. Why is this such an important milestone for Southeast Michigan? Three of Detroit's most influential leaders will tell us. Join Spotlight for a candid conversation with Matt Cullen, the founding Chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Ryan Sullivan, CEO, of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy; and David Egner, President & CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.