Spotlight on the News: Inside the NewDeal with Jocelyn Benson & Debbie Cox Bultan

Spotlight on the NewDeal and why its coming to Detroit
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Michigan Secretary of the State Jocelyn Benson
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 13:39:47-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 14, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the NewDeal, a "selective national network of pro-growth progressives." Who are they and why are they coming to Detroit for a major summit? We'll ask two of its leaders, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State and Debbie Cox Bultan, CEO of the NewDeal.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

