Spotlight on the News: Inside the plan to grow Michigan & the case against MI's redistricting maps

Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 17, 2023
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 19, Spotlight on the News will interview Hilary Doe, Chief Growth Officer, State of Michigan and Executive Director of the Growing Michigan Together Council. We'll also talk to Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, former state representative, Detroit School Board Member, and the Plaintiff's Spokesperson for the case against Michigan's redistricting maps.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

