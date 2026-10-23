Spotlight on the News: Inside the race for MI governor & S.E. MI History Museum Millage

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 25, Spotlight on the News will interview Congressman John E. James (R), candidate for Michigan Governor. Why does he want to leave his seat in Washington, DC to become the state's top elected official in Lansing? We'll ask him. Also on Spotlight, we'll sit down with Elana A. Rugh, President & CEO of the Detroit Historical Society, and Neil A. Barclay, President & CEO of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Together, they will state their case for why they want voters to support the S.E. Michigan History Museum Millage on the November 3rd ballot in Oakland and Wayne Counties.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.