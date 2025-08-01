Spotlight on the News: Inside the reporters' and pollsters' MI Primary Election roundtable

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 3, Spotlight on the News will host a Primary Election round-table discussion on the key candidates, races, and issues on the August 5th ballot. Our guests will include Jeremy Allen, Executive Editor, Michigan Chronicle; Kaitlyn Buss, Deputy Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News; Lloyd Jackson, WJR Radio Morning Show Co-Host; Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor, Detroit Free Press, and Ed Sarpolus, Executive Director of Lansing-based Target-Insyght Consulting and Research Firm. Tune in for their insightful analysis.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



