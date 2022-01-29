Spotlight on the News: Inside the success of TV-7 Newsmakers of the Year; Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 30, Spotlight on the News will look at the success of U/M's Jim Harbaugh & MSU's Mel Tucker, our Channel 7 Nwsmakers of the Year for their 2021 college football season accomplishments. Tucker & Harbaugh will be profiled in the special program which dates back to our first TV-7 Newsmaker in 1994.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

