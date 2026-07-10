Spotlight on the News: Inside the Wayne County transit tax & "Boys Like You"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 12, Spotlight on the News will look at the case for Wayne County’s multi-million-dollar transit tax request that will appear on the August 4th Primary Election ballot. Why is it needed and what will it cost taxpayers, if approved by county voters? We'll ask Tiffany Gunter, GM & CEO of SMART. Also on Sunday's program, Rev. Dr. V. Lonnie Peek, Jr., discusses a new educational mentoring program called, "Boys Like You." As the Dean of Students, what's his goal for the project?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

