Spotlight on the News: Inside the "red hot" Detroit Lions & the Michigan State Police

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 12, Spotlight on the News will look inside the Detroit Lions' winning season with Ann Arbor fan Barry Schumer, author of I Don’t Believe It…We’re Good? The New Detroit Lions. How does he rank this year's team as they rest up for the NFL Playoffs? We’ll also have an insightful conversation with Colonel James F. Grady II, the 20th Director of the Michigan State Police. What are his plans for growing and diversifying the MSP?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

