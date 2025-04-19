Spotlight on the News: Inside Wolverine Bar Association & regional Summer Discovery

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 20, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside Michigan and America’s legal system through the eyes of the statewide Wolverine Bar Association whose roots are more than 100 years old. What role has it played in the past and what does it see as its future?

We'll also explore a regional education program that is making Southeast Michigan parents jump for joy. Why are the Ballmer Group, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and Detroit area educators giving their support to Summer Discovery?

Our guests this week will include Retired Judge Victoria Roberts, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan and now a mediator for JAMS; Attorney Alexis Smith-Scott of Bodman, PLC and Chairwoman of the Barristers’ Ball; Jeff Miles, V.P. of Community Impact, United Way for Southeastrn Michigan; Temeca Simpson, Senior Porfolio Manager, Ballmer Group; and Nesreen Najm, Assistant Principal, William Ford Elementary School - Dearborn.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

