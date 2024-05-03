Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Inside Wyandotte's development & hello to Detroit People's Food Co-op

Spotlight on Wyandotte's Joseph Keller Gruber & Detroit's Lanay Gilbert-Williams
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Joseph Keller Gruber, Wyandotte DDA Director
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 15:54:24-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 5, Spotlight on the News will interview Joseph Keller Gruber, Wyandotte DDA Director; and Lanay Gilbert-Williams, Board President, Detroit People’s Food Co-op. Discover their new developments Downriver and in the heart of Detroit.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

