Spotlight on the News: Interview with Assistant Majority Leader Darrin Camilleri & DADA Exec. Dir. Sam Klemet

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 11, Spotlight on the News will interview State Senator Darrin Camilleri, the Assistant Majority Leader from Downriver who represents Michigan's 4th District. What’s on his agenda for the 2026 legislative session? We’ll also talk to Sam Klemet, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the Detroit Auto Show. What’s new for this year’s show?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.