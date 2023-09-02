Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Jason Smith on youth justice reform; & remembering Mildred Madison

Spotlight on reforming youth justice; & remembering Mildred Madison
Screenshot 2023-09-01 at 11.23.19 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Jason Smith of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice
Screenshot 2023-09-01 at 11.23.19 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-09-01 at 11.24.25 PM.png
Posted at 11:31 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 23:34:03-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Jason Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice. Can he reform juvenile fines and fees? And we'll remember Mildred R. Madison, a voting rights champion.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!