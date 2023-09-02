Spotlight on the News: Jason Smith on youth justice reform; & remembering Mildred Madison

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Jason Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice. Can he reform juvenile fines and fees? And we'll remember Mildred R. Madison, a voting rights champion.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.