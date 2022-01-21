Watch
Spotlight on the News: Jeff Donofrio on MI's newest business report; Lauren Hood on AfroUrbanism

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Jeff Donofrio, President & CEO, Business Leaders for Michigan
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:50:38-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 23, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an interview with Jeff Donofrio, President & CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan and Lauren Hood, Founder of Detroit's Institute for AfroUrbanism. Where does Michigan rank among the other U.S. states and what can happen when Black thriving meets community development?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

