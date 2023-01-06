Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities

Spotlight on Robert McCann, Erik Edoff, K-12 Alliance of Mi & New Year's resolutions
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Erik Edoff (top rt.) and Robert McCann (bottom rt.) of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:00:07-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.

We'll also talk to Google expert Marley Aliley in New York about tips for following through on your New Year's resolutions.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

