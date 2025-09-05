Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: K-12 education, road funding, defense spending, MI's budget battle

Spotlight on K-12 Alliance's Robert McCann & Macomb County's Mark Hackel
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Robert McCann of The K-12 Alliance of Michigan
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 7, Spotlight on the News will discuss K-12 education funding, road construction proposals, regional military defense production, and Michigan's budget battle in Lansing. What's next for these crucial state issues? Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of The K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

