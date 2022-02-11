Spotlight on the News: Karole White & Sam Klemet, making history at the MAB; & Black history spirits

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 13, Spotlight on the News will interview Karole White, the recently retired President & CEO of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB); and Sam Klemet, the new President & CEO of the MAB. They'll discuss the leadership change at the MAB and their historic roles over our state's television and radio industry. We’ll also introduce our audience to an upcoming Black History Month event with a different kind of twist. Guests will include nationally-acclaimed businesswoman Dia Simms, Co-Founder of Pronghorn, and Detroiter Lazar Favors of Black Spirit Legacy.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

