Spotlight on the News: Kicking off the season of giving with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

Spotlight on DRMM and President & CEO Dr. Chad Audi
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Chad Audi, President &amp; CEO, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 24, Spotlight on the News will broadcast our pre-Thanksgiving program highlighting an in-depth conversation with the leader of an organization that for decades has cast its safety net on S.E. Michigan. Dr. Chad Audi is the President & CEO of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM) headquartered in Detroit. What’s his mission and vision for DRMM? Find out Sunday on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

