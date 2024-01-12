Spotlight on the News: Latest update on S.E. MI transit & voting districts

Watch Now
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 16:31:04-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 14, Spotlight on the News will get the latest update on Metro Detroit's transit options; and Michigan's redistricting legal challenge. Our guests will be Megan Owens, Executive Director of Transportation Riders United and Ed Sarpolus, Executive Director of the Target Insyght polling firm.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

