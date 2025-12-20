Spotlight on the News: Launching the new Mi-Sci's planetarium; Plowshares Theatre's mission

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 21, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the launch of the newly renovated Planetarium Theater in the Detroit Cultural Center. We'll interview Dr. Christian Greer, President & CEO of Mi-Sci. We'll also check in on Detroit's Plowshares Theatre Company to see what kind of creative plans it's making for 2026. Producing Artistic Director Gary Anderson will join us.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.