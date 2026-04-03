Spotlight on the News: Laura Grannemann on Detroit neighborhoods & Robin Lott on financial literacy

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 5, Spotlight on the News will interview Laura Grannemann, Executive Director of the Rocket Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation its $500 million dollar commitment to Detroit. We'll also talk to Robin Lott, Bureau Director for Saving, Access & Financial Empowerment (SAFE) about the Michigan Department of Treasury's 1.5 million Money Matters Initiative. How will these two programs impact the quality of life for people living and working in Southeast Michigan?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

