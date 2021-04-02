Spotlight on the News: Leaders of MI Restaurant & Lodging Assoc., Urban League & local music awards

WXYZ DETROIT — On Easter Sunday, April 4, Spotlight on the News will interview Justin Winslow, President & CEO, Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association; Gary Graff, Oakland Press & Detroit music journalist and N. Charles Anderson, President & CEO, Detroit Urban League. From the surge of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to the upcoming Detroit Music Awards and the Urban League's annual salute to their Distinguished Warriors, we'll cover it all on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

