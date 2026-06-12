Spotlight on the News: Lighting up Detroit and "Growing Up in Urban Outdoors"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 14, Spotlight on the News will interview the man who literally keeps Michigan’s largest city in the limelight, so to speak. Beau Taylor, CEO of the Detroit Public Lighting Authority discusses the Motor City’s latest lighting initiative and its impact on Southeast Michigan. Also on Spotlight, a conversation with author and Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Desiree Cooper about a new Wayne State University Press book she has edited entitled, Black Summers: Growing Up in the Urban Outdoors.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.