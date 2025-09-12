Spotlight on the News: Live6 Alliance development & C.A. Young Municipal Center milestone

WXYZ DETROIT — Sunday on September 14, Spotlight on the News will explore Northwest Detroit's Live6 Alliance. Find out how this organization is advancing economic opportunities and quality of life for this historic neighborhood. And get ready for a milestone celebration of an iconic downtown building. The Coleman A. Young Municipal Center is turning 70! Our guests will include Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, Founding Chairman of Live6 Alliance & President Emeritus of the University of Detroit Mercy; Caitlin Murphy, Executive Director, Live6 Alliance; and Sharon Madison, Chair of the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.