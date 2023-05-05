Spotlight on the News: Local leaders have impact on Military Appreciation Month

WXYZ DETROIT — May is National Military Appreciation Month. On Sunday, May 7, Spotlight on the News will look at how three local leaders are honoring and having a positive impact our men and women in uniform. My guests will include Macomb County Public Works Commissioner & Former Congresswoman Candice Miller, a new member of the Air and Space Forces Civic Leaders Program; Lt. Colonel Sean Carlson, Deputy Oakland County Executive; and Tyrone Jordan, Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair Coordinator.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.