Spotlight on the News: Local leaders say, "It's go time for the Detroit NFL Draft!"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 21, Spotlight on the News will broadcast a special program taking you inside the upcoming NFL Draft in Detroit from our downtown Campus Martius studio, and Southfield Broadcast House, with four key Southeast Michigan leaders. Our guests will include Claude Molinari, President & CEO, Visit Detroit; James E. White, Detroit Police Chief; Eric B. Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership; and Faye Alexander Nelson, a member of the Detroit Sports Organizing Committee. Find out why they say, "It's go time for The Motor City!"

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.