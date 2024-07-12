Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Louisiana's Raymond Jetson keynotes Detroit Aging Education & Expo

Spotlight on Aging; Raymond Jetson, and music icons Ed Love, Wilbert Peagler
Screenshot 2024-07-12 at 2.12.27 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(Right) Raymond A. Jetson, Founder, Aging While Black
Screenshot 2024-07-12 at 2.12.27 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-07-12 at 2.16.51 PM.png
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 12, 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 14, Spotlight on the News will focus on Detroit's Aging Education & Expo and its keynote speaker, Louisiana's Raymond A. Jetson. Why is this issue getting so much attention in the media and who should attend this free event? Spotlight will also remember the late Detroit musician Wilbert S. Peagler and tell you who will be paying tribute to WDET-FM radio legend Ed Love.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard