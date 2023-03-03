Spotlight on the News: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Russia-Ukraine War

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 5, Spotlight on the News will interview U.S. Army (Ret.) Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Ph.D. about the Russia-Ukraine War, one year after escalated invasion began. Who's winning, who's suffering, what price is the U.S. willing to pay, and what's at stake for the rest of the world? Lt. Col. Vindman will also discuss his 2019 testimony before the U.S. Congress and presidential politics. The one-on-one conversation was held inside the Weiser Center at the University of Michigan.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

