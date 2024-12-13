Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Making strides with Michigan's Going Pro Talent Fund grants

Spotlight on Stephanie Beckhorn & MI workforce training & development
Beckhorn.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Stephanie Beckhorn - Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity
Beckhorn.png
Posted
and last updated

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 15, Spotlight on the News will explore the success of the multi-million dollar Going Pro Talent Fund grants administered by the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity. Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of the Office of Employment & Training will be our guest. Find out what's next for this 10-year-old statewide program.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a story or a tip? Share your voice