Spotlight on the News: Matt Cullen on Detroit greenways & riverfront; also Prof. Dave Dulio

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 9, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit business executive Matt Cullen about Detroit's Unified Greenways Project and the 20th anniversary year of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. How do they tie into economic development opportunities in 23 Detroit neighborhoods? Cullen, the Founding Chairman of the Conservancy and the Chairman of Jack Entertainment, will discuss.

We'll also talk to Dave Dulio, Ph.D., political science professor and Director of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement. What does he think about Michigan's current political climate?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

