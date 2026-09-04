Spotlight on the News: Maxine Powell, Motown's Maven; and inside campaign 2026

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 6, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroiter Beverly Bantom about her new book: Maxine Powell, Motown's Maven of Class, Style, and Refinement. We'll also begin our series of interviews with political pollsters, researchers and insiders who are keeping a close eye on campaign 2026 and what's at stake for Michigan voters. This week, we'll get insight from Bernie Porn, Founder and President of the Lansing-based EPIC-MRA polling survey firm.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.