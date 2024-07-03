Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Meet the Mandela Washington Fellows @ WSU; and new EPIC MRA Poll

Spotlight on young African leaders Banmia & Mwamba, and pollster Bernie Porn
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Rejoice Mwamba &amp; Waji Banmia, Mandela Washington Fellows @ Wayne State U.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 03, 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 7, Spotlight on the News will interview Mandela Washington Fellows Waji Banmia from Cameroon, and Rejoice Mwamba from Zambia. Why are these young African leaders at Wayne State University? We’ll also discuss Michigan's newest political polling results with Bernie Porn, President & Partner of Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

