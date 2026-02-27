Spotlight on the News: Meet WSU's new President Richard Bierschbach; Aaron Kall on SOU & SOS

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Richard Bierschbach, J.D., the new president of Wayne State University. What's his vision for one of Michigan's top reserach institutions of higher education? We'll ask him. We'll also talk to Aaron Kall, the Lee H. Hess Director of Debate at the University of Michigan for his analysis of the recent State of the Union and State of the State speeches.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

