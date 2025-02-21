Spotlight on the News: MI Attorney General Dana Nessel & U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 23, Spotlight on the News will interview two-term Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and freshman U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin. From Michigan to Washington, D.C., what are the priority ssues, policies, and laws they're working on for Michiganders?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.