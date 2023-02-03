Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Michigan Chamber leaders look at our economic future

Spotlight on Michigan Chamber of Commerce leaders Jim Holcomb & Kurtis T. Wilder
Screenshot 2023-02-03 at 2.29.39 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
James "Jim" Holcomb and Kurtis T. Wilder (right) of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce
Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 14:39:24-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 5, Spotlight on the News will take you inside the Great Lakes State's economic picture. What's the Michigan Chamber of Commerce's business agenda for 2023? Two of that powerful organization's leaders will tell us in an in-depth conversation with President & CEO James "Jim" Holcomb and Kurtis T. Wilder, Chamber Board Chair, Butzel Long attorney, and former Associate Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

